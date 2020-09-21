By Akbar Mammadov

Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Oleg Tulea has thanked Azerbaijan for supporting his country over COVID-19 pandemic.

Tulea made the remarks during the meeting with his Azerbaijani Counterpart Ceyhun Bayramov via the phone on September 21.

At the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of international solidarity and cooperation in combating the global health crisis.

Furthermore, the ministers discussed the expansion of relations in political, economic, trade and other fields. The sides agreed to hold political consultations in the form of a video conference soon. The ministers also stressed the importance of further development of economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova and the full use of the existing potential.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan was also high on the agenda of the meeting during the phone conversation initiated by Moldova.

Minister Bayramov briefed his counterpart on Armenia's recent provocative activities in the region, including provocative statements and actions of the Armenian leadership, noting that such actions undermine the settlement of the conflict through negotiations.

Stating that an Azerbaijani serviceman was killed on September 21 as a result of fire opened by Armenian armed forces on the border between the two countries, the minister emphasized that all the responsibility for this crime fell on the Armenian military-political leadership.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has so far made individual donations to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million, and humanitarian assistance to 29 WHO member countries, including $5 million to Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Armenia has stepped up its military provocation recently, staging sabotage both on the border and on the line of contact. On July 12, Armenian forces shelled Azerbaijan's positions in Tovuz, Azerbaijan's strategically-important district. The attack killed 12 Azerbaijani servicemen, including an army general, as well as a 76-year-old civilian. Armenian forces retreated after suffering losses in Azerbaijan's retaliation.

