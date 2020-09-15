By Akbar Mammadov

More than 2,000 civilians were killed in over 30 terrorist attacks committed by Armenia in Azerbaijan in the late 1980s and the early 1990s, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on September 15.

The ministry said that Armenia terror attacks included explosions in passenger buses, trains and the Baku metro.

Armenia also recruited terrorist mercenaries from foreign countries, especially from the Middle East, during the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven adjacent regions, the ministry said. These mercenaries included members of ASALA terrorist group, such as Monte Melkonian, who was given the title of the hero in Armenia in the state level.

It should be noted that ASALA has been recognized as a terrorist organization in the United and States and number of Western countries.

The ministry reminded that between 1970-1980, ASALA and other Armenian terrorist organizations committed more than 235 terrorist acts in 22 countries and killed 24 Turkish diplomats.

The ministry stressed that against the background of all of these, it is absurd that the Armenian Foreign Minister would talk about friendship and close cooperation with Muslim countries, regional and global security during his recent visit to Egypt.

“Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan's remarks during his visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt are a clear example of the hypocrisy of an official of the country that expelled hundreds of thousands of Muslim Azerbaijanis from their homes by subjecting them to bloody ethnic cleansing, brutally killed 613 civilians in Khojaly overnight because they were Azerbaijanis and Muslims, destroyed Muslim heritage in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and looted mosques.”

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France has been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts have resulted in no progress and to this date, Armenia has failed to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) that demand the withdrawal of Armenian military forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz