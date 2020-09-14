By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s senior political and military officials have visited the military units and village in the foremost line of the front, the Defense Ministry said on September 12.

The visit was paid by the Presidential Aide, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Karim Valiyev and other representatives of the ministry under the instructions of the president.

During the visit to the military unit, the senior officials met with servicemen serving in combat positions and inquired about the conditions of their service.

Furthermore, conveying the greetings of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Hajiyev spoke about the continuation of measures aimed at fulfilling the orders of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on increasing the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army and improving the social conditions of the servicemen.

Thus, the presidential aide emphasized that these issues are in the centre of constant attention of the country's leadership.

The senior officials also took part in a joint lunch with the military personnel who is on the combat duty on the foremost line of the front.

Following the visit to the military unit, the presidential aide met with local residents in one of the frontline villages.

During the meeting with local residents, Hajiyev conveyed the president's greetings to them and inquired about the concerns of the population.

Expressing their satisfaction with the conditions created, the villagers asked to convey their gratitude to the country's leadership.

The officials also paid a visit the memorial “In memory of those who died in April Battles” erected in the city of Horadiz.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz