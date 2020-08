Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta'in Billah, XVI Supreme Head of Malaysia.

"Your Majesty,

I cordially congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – the Independence Day.

I believe that we will continue to put joint efforts for further strengthening and developing of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Malaysia in line with interests of our peoples.

I wish to note that the people of Azerbaijan stands in solidarity with the people of Malaysia in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic faced by the world.

On such remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly Malaysia," the letter said.

