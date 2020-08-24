By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani tank crew has shown the successful performance during the first day of “Tank Biathlon” competition being held in Russia, the Defense Ministry said on August 24.

The Azerbaijani tank crew highly accurately hit the targets during the first day of “Tank Biathlon” contest held as part of the International Army Games-2020.

The ministry noted that Chinese, Belarusian and Serbian teams tested their strength in the same division with Azerbaijani.

It should be noted that according to the terms of the contest, aftering hitting three conditional targets, the Azerbaijani crew has covered the specified distance on the dedicated route in a short time.

The Azerbaijani tank crew is competing in the first division of the “Tank Biathlon” contest, which also includes Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Serbia and Uzbekistan.

According to the draw of the competition held on August 17 in Moscow, Azerbaijan and Russia will compete on red tanks in the first division, while Belarus and Uzbekistan on blue tanks, Serbia and Kazakhstan on yellow tanks, China and Kyrgyzstan on green tanks.

The “Tank Biathlon” contest will take place in the Russian Alabyno military training area near Moscow from August 23 to September 5.

At the competition, the crews will demonstrate their driving, shooting and obstacle crossing skills. The military ground is composed of various sites with ramparts, ditches, firing emplacements and lines.

It should be noted that Azerbaijani servicemen first participated in the “Tank Biathlon” competition in 2016.

Azerbaijani tank crews competed with the teams of Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan in the final relay race in the first division in the “Tank Biathlon 2019” competition and took the 4th place in the competition.

