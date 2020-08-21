By Akbar Mammadov

Members of Azerbaijani and Ukrainian parliament’s working group on interparliamentary relations have discussed the development of cooperation between the two countries during the online meeting held on August 20, the Azerbaijani Parliament ‘s press service has reported.

Head of the working group on interparliamentary relations with Ukraine Rufat Guliyev said that Azerbaijan and Ukraine have had friendly and mutually beneficial relations since many years and these relations are continued successfully today.

It was also noted that cooperation in international parliamentary bodies is of great importance, therefore, it is expedient to organize regular meetings between Azerbaijani and Ukrainian MPs and to exchange views on various issues.

Guliyev reminded that the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $519 million over the past seven months.

Furthermore, Guliyev spoke about the dynamic development and reforms in the economic, social, humanitarian, educational and cultural spheres in Azerbaijan. He stressed the importance of developing cooperation between the two countries in these areas.

It was noted that over 550,000 Azerbaijanis live in Ukraine where take an active part in the socio-political developments. Azerbaijani students study various disciplines in a number of Ukrainian educational institutions. At the same time, about 30,000 Ukrainians live and work in Azerbaijan. There are tolerant and mutually respectful relations between the two nations.

In turn, Vladimir Kreydenko, co-chair of the friendship group of Ukraine’s parliament (Verkhovna Rada) with Azerbaijan, said that his country is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan, the leading country in the South Caucasus. Speaking about the expansion of relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries, Kreydenko stressed the importance of cooperation between the MPs, both bilaterally and at the international level.

It was also noted that the friendship group with Azerbaijan in the Ukrainian parliament is the largest group, which includes members of the parliament. This is a clear example of the attitude of the Ukrainian people to Azerbaijan. There are potential opportunities for expanding relations between the two countries in all areas.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on expanding inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries, prospects for further development of relations in the economic, cultural, humanitarian, social and educational spheres, settlement of regional conflicts, fight against the coronavirus pandemic and other topical issues.

Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Kharkiv Afgan Salmanov, Azerbaijani MPs Ali Masimli, Emin Hajiyev, Elman Nasirov, Razi Nurullayev, Ukrainian MPs Alexander Feldman, Gabriel Mikhailov, representative of the Kharkiv City Council Viktor Rud, director of the Institute of International Education of Kharkiv National University Alexei Navrotsky also spoke at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by members of the Azerbaijani friendship group with Ukraine Anar Mammadov, Javid Osmanov, Nagif Hamzayev, Mushfig Mammadli, as well as the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional Council Sergei Chernov and other officials.

