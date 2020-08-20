By Laman Ismayilova

First Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Acting Minister Anar Karimov has met with Ambassador of the USA to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger.

The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation between the United States and Azerbaijan in various fields.

The sides signed a MoU on extension of American Corners program until 2023.

The American Corner Program is an excellent resource for Azerbaijanis looking to improve their English, access information about the United States, learn more about educational or exchange opportunities, or participate in innovative high-tech projects at the Maker Space.

The program includes a flagship Baku American Center at the Azerbaijan University of Languages and regional American Corners in Ganja, Kurdemir, Khachmaz and Salyan.

The corners offer lectures, conversation clubs, and a variety of other activities, as well as free internet and computer access for everyone in the community.

