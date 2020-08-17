By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection plans to open vocational education centers in Guba and Barda regions, the ministry reported.

The centers will provide training courses for those who have difficulty in choosing a suitable job due to a lack of qualifications, as well as for those who need to change their profession due to a lack of work that matches their professional skills.

he agency seeks to create modern vocational education centers for the unemployed and job seekers in these regions, to improve the quality of services in this area and the accessibility of relevant people living in the region.

The project is also aimed to improve the material and technical base and management system of existing vocational training centers, to organize vocational education courses in accordance with the requirements and conditions of international standards.

Furthermore, there are plans to digitize the vocational education process, develop electronic textbooks and training manuals.

Additionally, it is planned to increase the number of regional vocational education centers to 10 by 2030.

Citizens who have successfully completed the training will be issued certificates and then provided with employment in accordance with their acquired professional qualifications.

One of the active employment measures organized by the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection is the involvement of job seekers and unemployed citizens in vocational training and further education courses in professions that meet the requirements of the labor market.

Currently, the ministry's professional education centers are functioning in Baku, Goychay and Ganja, which help residents acquire new professions not only in the region or city where they are located, but also for job seekers and unemployed citizens from neighboring regions.

