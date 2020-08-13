By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Labor and Social Protection of Population Minister Sahil Babayev and the United Arab Emirates Ambassador Mohamed Ahmed Hamil Al Qubaisi have discussed cooperation in the areas of labor, employment and social protection in a video conference held on August 13, the ministry’s press service has reported.

Addressing the meeting, Babayev said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to development of relations with Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, which are historically connected with religious and cultural roots, as well as expansion of cooperation in various spheres.

Babayev talked of achievements of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic policies, noting that the main direction of the country’s policy is to ensure the welfare of citizens.

He noted the steps taken to strengthen social protection, economic and social support measures implemented in the country during the pandemic, reforms in the field of labor, employment and social protection in recent years.

Moreover, the minister stated the positive results achieved in improving public social services by applying innovative solutions and building them according to the principle of citizens’ satisfaction.

Touching upon Armenia’s policy of aggression against Azerbaijan, Babayev thanked the United Arab Emirates for supporting Baku’s fair position on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in line with the international law. In addition, he expressed gratitude to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for banning its citizens from visiting Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region for political reasons as of June 2018.

In turn, Ambassador Qubaisi noted that the United Arab Emirates fully supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. He expressed the United Arab Emirates’ interest in developing and expanding bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, especially in the field of labor and social protection.

High on the agenda of the meeting was also the International Labor Centre in Baku that will house the headquarters of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The sides discussed the creation of legal base for the development of bilateral relations in field of labor and social protection, strengthening efforts in this direction and future cooperation.

