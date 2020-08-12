By Laman Ismayilova

Aliyev Elnur Ali has been appointed as an advisor to the Minister of Culture.

The decree was signed by the First Deputy Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, acting Minister of Culture.

The head of the ministry’s Information and public relations department Humbatov Intigam Rasul has been dismissed from his current position based on his own application.

Until the last appointment, Aliyev Elnur Ali acted as a trade representative of Azerbaijan in the United Arab Emirates.

In the past years, he also worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2000-2008) and Islamic Development Bank (2008- 2017).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz