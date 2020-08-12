By Ayya Lmahamad

Some 147,803 taxpayers affected by COVID-19 in Azerbaijan have applied for state support as of August 6, local media reported with the reference to the Ministry of Economy on August 11.

The taxpayers applied to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan for financial support, including 29,095 taxpayers affected by the coronavirus pandemic for the payment of a certain part of the salary to employees and 118,708 private (micro) entrepreneurs.

As part of the payment of part of salaries to employees, applications from 29,095 entrepreneurs covering 273,732 employees have been reviewed and approved.

To date, the volume of financial support on the approved appeals has amounted to AZN 99.19 million ($58.34M), of which the funds envisaged for payment on the second stage amounted to AZN 49.59 million ($29.17M).

As of August 6, the State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance has ensured payment of AZN 98.03 million ($57.66M) for the salary of 215,689 employees of 24,856 taxpayers.

As part of the program to provide financial support to private (micro) entrepreneurs, 118,708 taxpayers' requests were received, out of which 111,209 were examined and approved.

The volume of financial support on the approved appeals is AZN 63.66 million ($37.44M).

As of August 6, State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance ensured transfer of AZN 63.55 million ($37.38M) to the bank accounts of 106,907 private (micro) entrepreneurs.

It should be noted that the results of applications under the financial support program and notifications on the transfer of funds to bank accounts are sent to electronic offices of taxpayers in the Internet tax inspection (www.e-taxes.gov.az) and mobile phones in the form of SMS. In case of any questions, people can contact the call center "195" of the State Tax Service and the local tax authorities where they are registered.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz