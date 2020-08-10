By Akbar Mammadov

Turkey will send another package of medical aid to Azerbaijan over the fight against COVID-19.

Thus, medical supplies will be delivered to Azerbaijan in accordance with the agreement signed on providing assistance in the field of health between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on July 6.

The agreement on providing medical supplies to Azerbaijan was renewed by the order of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 5.

The medical aid package includes 30 Hi-Flow ventilations, 35,000 coveralls, 50,000 N95 masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 medical protective glasses, 200,000 gloves, 40,000 boxes of various medicines (Tamiflu and hydroxychloroquine).

The medical supplies will be supplied to Azerbaijan "as a gesture of friendship and goodwill,” reads the agreement.

It should be noted that the first package of medical aid from Turkey was sent to Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus infection on 6 July. That package included 30 devices of IVL, 55,000 coveralls, 50,000 masks №95, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 protective glasses, 200,000 gloves and 40,000 boxes of the various medicines used for the treatment of a virus.

