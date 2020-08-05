By Ayya Lmahamad

Azpetrol oil and gas company has opened a new petrol station in Baku’s Nizami disctrict, bringing the number of such stations across the country to 93.

The new filling station was put into operation with the participation of Azpetrol’s CEO Jeyhun Mammadov and other employees of the company.

Commissioning the filling station means creating new jobs, which is one of the priorities of the company.

The new filling station has provided 48 people with permanent jobs.

Moreover, next year the SPA & Fitness center of the Azpetrol Hotel will be built near the petrol station.

Azpetrol Ltd opened its first filling station on July 15, 1997 in Baku. The company is one of the largest employers in Azerbaijan.

Today, Azpetrol is represented by 88 petrol filling stations (petrol and diesel), 5 natural gas stations (Propane-Bhutan), 4 CNG filling station (compressed natural gas) and 16 electric charging stations that cover main economic zones and equipped with the most modern equipment.

