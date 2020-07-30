By Trend

A large group of flight and engineering-technical staff of the Turkish Air Force has arrived in Azerbaijan's Ganja city to participate in the "TurAz Qartalı-2020" joint flight-tactical exercises, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The work on staff accommodation, exercise planning, and other organizational issues are currently underway to get prepared for the exercises, the ministry said.

Azerbaijan will host large-scale tactical and flight tactical exercises with combat shooting with the participation of the Turkish ground and air forces based on annual plan within the Agreement on Military Cooperation between the countries.

The joint exercises will involve military personnel, armored vehicles, artillery installations and mortars, as well as military aviation and air defense equipment of the of the two countries’ armies.

According to the plan, the trainings involving ground forces will be held in August 1-5, 2020 in Baku and Nakhchivan cities, and those ones involving military aviation - from July 29 through August 10, 2020 in the cities of Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh.

