By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has condemned hate crimes committed by Armenians against peaceful Azerbaijanis during protests held in a number of countries recently.

In a statement published on July 23, the ministry said that over the last week, radical Armenian forces have committed extremely aggressive provocations against Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad, as well as peaceful demonstrators during the protests held by members of the Azerbaijani community in foreign countries in connection with military provocation launched by Armenian armed forces in direction of Tovuz district in the Azerbaijani-Armenian border starting on July 12.

“We strongly condemn the hate crimes committed by Armenian radical elements against Azerbaijani diplomats, as well as members of the Azerbaijani communities in these countries, and we expect the agencies responsible for preventing such provocations in the respective countries to take full responsibility for their duties,” the statement reads.

“Armenian provocations against the buildings of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions in France, Great Britain, Sweden, Poland, Australia, USA, the Netherlands, Belgium, as well as against Azerbaijani demonstrators expressing their views peacefully in these countries, are characterized as criminal acts involving elements of vandalism and terrorism and deliberately seeking to damage members of the Azerbaijani community, diplomats and their property,” the ministry said.

This vandalism of radical Armenian forces is nothing new for either Azerbaijan or the other countries faced Armenian terrorism, the ministry said.

“In 1970-1980, ASALA and other Armenian terrorist organizations killed more than 70 people. Overall, they committed more than 235 terrorist acts across 22 countries, in which 24 Turkish diplomats were killed. After the declaration of independence of Armenia in 1991, in order to implement its territorial claims against Azerbaijan, Armenia turned terrorism into a state policy tool and widely used terrorist means in different parts of the country during the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions of Azerbaijan,” the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry reminded in the statement that according to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, it is the responsibility of the host country to ensure the protection of diplomatic missions from any interference or harm, as well as to prevent any attack on the diplomat, his/her identity, freedom and honour.

“Addressing the friendly countries, the Azerbaijan side calls on to pay more attention to strengthening the protection of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, the inviolability and security of diplomats, as well as the security of our compatriots,” the ministry stated.

Azerbaijan demands that the acts of vandalism committed by radical Armenian forces be investigated by the law enforcement agencies of the relevant countries and that the actions of the perpetrators of these crimes be given a legal assessment.

The ministry said that Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions have been instructed to provide all necessary assistance, including legal assistance, to Azerbaijanis facing difficulties due to Armenian violence abroad.

