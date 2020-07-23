By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits rainless weather on July 24.South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +29-34 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +22-25 °C at night, +32-34 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 754 mm Hg, and relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night and 45-55 percent in the daytime.the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

South wind will blow at Absheron beaches. Coastal water temperature will be +25-26 °C at the northern Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba beaches, +26-27 °C at the southern Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh beaches.

Rainy weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions on July 24. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +19-24 °C at night, +30-34 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be+11-16 °C at night, +18-23 °C in the daytime.

