By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held discussions on bilateral cooperation with the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Hadi Suleymanpur, the ministry reported on July 22.

During the telephone conversation, the minister expressed his gratitude for the support provided for Azerbaijan’s active participation in the organization.

The sides discussed development opportunities for cooperation in trade, information and communication technologies, transport, logistics and other areas within the ECO.

Bayramov gave information to the Secretary-General on the military provocation and new aggression committed by Armenia on the international border of the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region.

Moreover, the minister touched upon the fact that tensions in the region are rooted in Armenia's ongoing policy of aggression against Azerbaijan and the ongoing military occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions of Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years.

Referring to the Secretary General's letter on the recent military provocation of Armenia, Bayramov expressed gratitude Suleymanpur for his call for a speedy settlement of the conflict and his support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz