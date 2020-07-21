Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on July 20 on measures to eliminate the damage caused to the civilians and state property, including the infrastructure facilities as a result of the intensive shelling of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district by the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.

Following deliberate targeted intensive shelling of settlements in the direction of Tovuz district near the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by the Armenian armed forces by using large-caliber weapons and heavy artillery since July 12, 2020, serious damage was caused to the civilian population and state property, including infrastructure facilities.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, have been instructed to quickly assess the damage caused to the civilians and state property including the infrastructure facilities as a result of intensive shelling of Tovuz district by the Armenian armed forces and to provide obtained information to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in order to eliminate the caused damage, to speed up the repair and construction work and fully restore the damaged facilities.

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to submit the proposals on the funds required to eliminate the caused damage, accelerate the repair and construction work and fully restore the damaged facilities to the Azerbaijani president according to the information provided in the order.

