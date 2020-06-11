By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan has registered 352 new COVID-19 cases, head of the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) Yagut Qarayeva said during the briefing of the coronavirus task forces under the Cabinet of Ministers on June 11.

Qarayeva also said that the situation around the epidomological situation is worsening.

Six people died and 210 patients recovered on June 11. Thus, the tally of infection cases in the country has reached 8,882 and coronavirus-related deaths is 108.

Some 362,654 tests have been carried out in the country to this date, to reveal COVID-19 cases.

Azerbaijan registered its first COVID-19 case in February and imposed anti-coronavirus quarantine regime on March 24.

The number of infection cases surged after the relaxation of the quarantine regime on May 18, which lifted restriction on the residents’ movement.

On June 6-7, the country imposed a two-day weekend lockdown to curb the surge of COVID-19 cases.

