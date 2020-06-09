By Akbar Mammadov

Nearly half of the coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan have been registered in capital Baku, according to the information published at the government website koronavirusinfo.az on June 8.

Baku leads the infection cases in the country accounting for 49.5 per cent of total infections, followed by Ganja that has registered 13.4 per cent of cases so far.

While the smallest number of infection case has been recorded in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, with 0.1 per cent, the infections in Absheron and Aran regions amounted to 10.6 and 9.5 per cent of total case tally accordingly. Moreover, 4.0 per cent of infection cases have been determined among people coming from abroad, where 7.3 per cent of total infections have been registered in Lankaran.

However, other regions (Shaki-Zagatala, Guba-Khacmaz, Upper Karabakh and Mountainous Shirvan) have similar infection records. The proportion of the infection cases recorded in these regions is 1.7, per cent 1.4, per cent, 1.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent accordingly.

As the hotspot of the coronavirus infection cases, Baku itself is divided between its regions for the number of infection cases. More specifically, Sabunchu and Yasamal districts account for 12.8 and 12.7 per cent of the whole infection cases in Baku respectively, followed by Binagadi district with exactly 12.0 per cent, while Pirallah has experienced only 0.4 per cent of infections, thereby being the district with the lowest infection cases.

In the case of other districts of the capital, 11.3 cases of cases have been registered in Khatai, 11.2 per cent in Nasimi, 9.6 per cent in Narimanov and 9.1 per cent in Surakhani. 6.9 per cent in Nizami, 6.8 per cent in Garadagh, 4.5 per cent in Khazar and 2.8 per cent in Sabail districts.

In terms of gender, 54 per cent of infected persons are females, where 46 per cent of them are males.

Proportion of infected people by age groups

As seen, the highest proportion of infected people (21 percent) has been recorded among those aged between 50 and 59 followed by the age group between 30-39 with 18 percent of total infection cases.

Interestingly, even though people between 70 and 79 years old and older than 80 are the most fragile group, they constitute only 2 and 4 per cent of the total infection cases accordingly. Similarly, the youngest group of people, that is, infants and children account for almost the same proportion of 5 per cent. Of the infection cases, 14 per cent has been registered among people aged between 20-29, 15 per cent among people aged between 40-49 and 16 per cent among people aged between 60-69.

Of those who died from the virus, 35 persons (43 per cent) were 60-69 years old, 19 persons (23 per cent) were 70-79 years old, and 15 per cent (18 per cent) were 50-59 years old.

New infections, recovered people and deaths by weeks

The greater infection cases have been recorded since late March and early April, meaning that 375 people were infected between 30 March and 5 April. Yet, after softening of the quarantine regime, new infection cases per week increased more significantly. Thus, since 4 May, the number of newly infected persons increased by up to 587 persons reaching 1,366 between June 1 and 7.

However, death cases were very stable- 1 death per day - between 4 and 17 May, whereas 2 or 4 death cases were recorded in every week between 6 April to 3 May, with the exception of 8 death cases between 13 and 19 April.

In case of recovered patients, this figure almost maintained the same level, around between 209 and 462 persons, between 6 April and 17 May. Although since May 17, infection cases increased sharply, the number of recovered patients also increased to up to 1,413 persons in two weeks (18-31 May). However, in the first week of June, the country experienced the highest infection (1,366) and death (19) cases, while the total number of recovered patients decreased to 443.

As of June 9, 7,876 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Azerbaijan, and 4377 of them have been recovered and 93 died. Currently, 3406 people are active coronavirus patients in the country. So far, 343,391 people across the country have been tested for coronavirus.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz