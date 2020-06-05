By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service (SBS) has thwarted Armenian sabotage and provocation attempts on the border, the SBS’ press service reported on June 5.

The State Border Service also describe as false Armenian media reports alleging that Armenian forces have gained new combat positions by crossing the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the Gazakh and Agstafa regions.

“On the contrary, as a result of the advance of the State Border Service's border-combat positions, the enemy's ability to commit various sabotages and provocations in a number of directions was severely limited”, SBS stated.

It should be noted that earlier, on 4 June, the official press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry, “hayzinvor.am”, reported that the Armenian armed forces had established a new combat position on the state border with Azerbaijan in northeastern Armenia.

