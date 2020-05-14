By Akbar Mammadov

The Azerbaijan Army will hold large-scale operational-tactical exercises on May 18-22 according to the plan approved by President Ilham Aliyev, Ministry of Defense reported on May 14.

The exercises will involve up to 10,000 military personnel, up to 120 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 200 missiles and artillery systems of various caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars, up to 30 army, and frontline aviation, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles for various purposes.

"During the exercises, issues of combat readiness, planning, and comprehensive support of operations, the interoperability of headquarters of various types and branches of troops will be worked out, as well as firing and maneuvering capabilities of the shock troops created under the conditions of the exercises will be checked", the report reads.

The design of the exercises envisages the use of troops in selected directions, the application of massive strikes by missile forces and artillery, bombing and assault strikes by aviation, and the use of precision-guided weapons throughout the depth of the operational formation of enemy troops.

Verification of the practical actions of the troops will be carried out in various training centers and at training grounds.

