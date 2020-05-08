By Akbar Mammadov

Representatives of relevant agencies in the field of transport and foreign affairs of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkmenistan and Romania have held discussions on transport and logistics, the Ministy of Transport, Communications and High Technologies reported on May 7.

The video conference, supported by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, focused on expanding cooperation in the implementation of relevant projects in transport and logistics.

As the Azerbaijani side, The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy, the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the State Motor Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Representatives of the Maritime Agency and Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC attended the meeting.

At the same time, the sides also touched upon the improvement of the normative regulatory base in the aforementioned area.

It should be noted that the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Turkmenistan signed a joint declaration “The international transport route Caspian Sea - Black Sea”, in Bucharest on March 4, 2019.

The Black Sea and Caspian Sea play an important role in the promotion of the cargo transportation route as a competitive link connecting Europe and Asia. The Black Sea-Caspian Sea international transport route, connecting Central Asia with Europe via the two seas, is the shortest and the most cost-effective route out of available transport networks.

The first meeting of the quadripartite working group on the Caspian-Black Sea international transport route between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Georgia and Romania was held in Bucharest, 27 June, 2019.

