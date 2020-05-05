By Akbar Mammadov

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and Head of the Presidential Administrations’ Military Affairs Department Maharram Aliyev have visited military units on the frontline upon President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the ministry reported in its official website on May 5.

After hearing the reports on the operational conditions on the line of contact, the officials observed the Armenian positions in the opposite side. The defence minister gave relevant instructions to maintain the constant combat readiness of the units.

Minister Hasanov also met with the servicemen serving in combat positions in the direction of the village of Talish and inquired about their service conditions.

During the meeting with the personnel, Colonel-General Aliyev said that increasing the combat capability of the army and improving the social conditions of servicemen are always in the focus of constant attention of the country's leadership.

Furthermore, the officials visited tank units, checked the combat readiness of the tank crew and inquired about their service.

Aliyev and Hasanov also checked the combat readiness of the weapons and military equipment of military units in the frontline zone and examined various types of weapons and military equipment that are in the armament of the military units.

Colonel General Aliyev and Colonel-General Hasanov visited the simulator building constructed on the territory of one of the military units and observed the training of crews on the training simulators of tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

By the defence ministry’s order, military equipment was deployed to the area on training alert, and the task was successfully completed, the ministry said.

---

