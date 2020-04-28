By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani national Amin Salayev (22) has died of COVID-19 infection in Stockholm, Sweden, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan reported on 28 April.

"Although he was treated at a hospital in Stockholm for several weeks, it was not possible to save the life of our compatriot, and he died last night", the committee said.

Salayev had been living in Sweden for about 20 years with his family.

It should be noted that Sweden has registered over 19,600 infections and 2,355 coronavirus-related deaths. The country has not placed any lockdown or other extreme restrictive measures to fight the virus.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan is 1,678 with 22 deaths.

---

