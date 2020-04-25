By Trend

Azerbaijan is developing instructions in connection with the rules of movement to reduce density of passenger traffic in public transport, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark at the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 24, Trend reports.

“The instructions were developed jointly with the relevant state agencies,” the chairman added.

"The instructions are envisaged for the relevant structures,” Bayramli added. “The instructions include a number of rules that are mandatory for implementation. These instructions will help eliminate the density of passenger traffic in public transport."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz