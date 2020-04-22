22 April 2020 18:15 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
The amount of donations made to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus revealed, Trend reports on Apr. 22.
Up to date, 112,849,265 manat ($66,381,920.5) has been transferred to the fund.
Among those who donated, 3,150 people are legal persons, and 10,508 - individuals.
The Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus was established by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on March 19, 2020.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Apr. 22)
