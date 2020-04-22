By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan has extended restrictions on the movement of passenger trains until May 4 in line with the special coronavirus quarantine regime in the country.

Thus, Baku-Tbilisi-Baku (up to Boyuk Kesik), Baku-Boyuk-Kesik–Baku passenger train, Baku-Kocharli-Balakan-Baku, Baku-Astara-Horadiz-Baku and Baku-Ganja-Baku passenger trains will not run until May 4, local media reported, with reference to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Azerbaijan Railways’ decision is in line with the recent decision of the Cabinet Ministers to extend the special quarantine regime until May 4.

However, Azerbaijan Railways said that electric trains will run on the Absheron circular railway according to the schedule to ensure effective organization of the transportation of employees of enterprises whose activities are necessary during the quarantine period.

At the same time, the state borders between the Republic of Azerbaijan-Iran and Azerbaijan-Georgia closed is extended until 00.00 on May 4, 2020 in line with "On Sanitary and Epidemiological Safety" law.

As reported earlier, due to COVID-19 spread risk, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC firstly suspended Baku-Ganja high-speed railway route from March 19 through March 29, 2020.

In addition, railway traffic of trains departing from Baku were suspended from March 19 through March 29, 2020.

The traffic of trains arriving in Baku suspended from March 20 through March 30, 2020 for the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku (up to Boyuk-Kesik), Baku-Boyuk-Kesik–Baku, Baku-Kocharli-Balaken–Baku, Baku-Astara-Horadiz–Baku passenger trains and Baku-Yalama-Baku, Baku-Shirvan-Hajigabul-Baku electric train routes.

It should be noted that a special quarantine regime has been imposed in Azerbaijan until May 4.

Azerbaijan first declared a special quarantine regime in the country on March 23 and then extended it to April 20.

The country also applied restrictions on citizens’ movement, effective from April 5 to April 20, as part of the quarantine regime to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. Thus, as of April 5, citizens are allowed to leave their place of residence only after obtaining permission. In order to obtain permission, citizens must send a free SMS to number 8103. The restriction was further extended from April 20 to May 4.

Some 1,480 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Azerbaijan so far. Some 865 of them have recovered and 20 people have died.

The country has carried out 102,764 tests to detect new cases of COVID-19.

It should be noted that 31,516 residents have been brought to administrative responsibility due to the violation of the COVID-19 quarantine regime from April 1 to April 19.

---

