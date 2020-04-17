By Laman Ismayilova

On the initiative of the Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva, food sets have been provided to low-income families in Baku.

Various projects are regularly implemented by the Foundation to assist low-income families, people in need of special care during special quarantine regime.

İt is also planned to present over 100, 000 food sets to those who are in need.

They will be delivered to the country`s regions and distributed with the support of Agro Procurement and Supply Open Joint Stock Company and Azerpocht LLC.

The action will continue during the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan. For help, please contact call-center of NGO "Regional Development" (150).

