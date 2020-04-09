By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani citizens can visit 67 countries without a visa, Henley & Partners reported in its updated Passport Index.

“According to the results of the first quarter of 2020, Azerbaijan retained 76th place in the ranking. In total, Azerbaijani citizens can visit 67 countries without a visa,” the updated Passport Index for the second quarter of 2019 says.

The first place in the Index is still maintained by Japan, whose citizens can visit 191 countries and territories without a visa.

Singapore maintained 2nd place with a score of 190 countries. South Korea and Germany share 3rd place (189 destinations).

The United States and Great Britain went up one step in the ranking and took 7th place (185 countries without a visa). Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain shared 4th place with a score of 188, Denmark and Austria - 5th place with a score of 187.

In the case of neigboring countries to Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey ranked 51st and 55th in the ranking accordingly with 118 and 111 destinations. While Georgia ranked in the 53 place with 116 destinations, Armenia ranked 80th place with 63 destinations. In the meantime, Iranian citizens without a visa can visit only 41 countries, with Iran ranking in the 101th place together with Bangladesh.

Afghanistan is last in the list. Its citizens can visit without a visa only 26 destinations.

