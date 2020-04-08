By Trend

Some 394 million manat ($231 million) will be allocated in the social sphere to protect the population, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev told reporters.

Babayev made the remark in Baku at the press-conference on the execution of the president’s order dated March 19, 2020 "On measures taken to support employment and social welfare of the population", Trend reports.

"Ten measures are planned to be taken in four spheres, which will cover 1.9 million people,” the minister said.

According to the minister, 100 million manat ($58 million) out of 394 million manat ($231 million) to be allocated for social protection of the population account for the state budget funds, 203 million manat ($119 million) - the Social Protection Fund, and 91 million manat ($53 million) - the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

“Along with the state budget, the funds of the corresponding state structures are also used to solve the problems,” Babayev said.

"In connection with the spread of coronavirus and the introduction of special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, staff reduction is not allowed in Azerbaijan,” the minister said. “The minimum number of employees is involved in the structures having vital importance."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz