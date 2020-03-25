By Trend

As a result of instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, and the implemented measures, Azerbaijan was able to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan, the country's Health Minister Oqtay Shiraliyev said during a TV program, Trend reports.

The minister said the country wasted no time to tackle the spread of the disease.

"This was a new disease, and it wasn't easy to carry out lab tests," he said, adding that additional testing equipment was brought from Turkey, and those with possible coronavirus infections were taken under control.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Azerbaijan is one of the countries affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

As a contribution to international efforts to prevent the risk of the spread of coronavirus infection, Azerbaijan's government provided voluntary financial assistance worth $5 million to the COVID-19 Fund as part of the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP). On March 7 World Health Organization officially thanked Azerbaijan for its financial contribution to the global COVID-19 response.