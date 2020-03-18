By Laman Ismayilova

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the the 80th birthday of jazz legend Vagif Mustafazade.

In the post, Mehriban Aliyeva stressed that the jazzman enriched the world music treasury with unique jazz-mugham, a music style based on a brilliant synthesis of jazz music and Azerbaijani mugham that has deep roots.

"The beautiful melodies and rhythms created by him, exciting the hearts of people, enriched our national musical heritage even more and widely popularized it around the world," the message said.

Mehriban Aliyeva emphasized that the name and works of Vagif Mustafazade, whose 80th birthday is being celebrated now are timeless and immortal.

Notably, Heydar Aliyev Foundation released a music album about prominent musician in 2012.

Moreover, Children's Art School named after Vagif Mustafazade will open soon after the major reconstruction

Founder of Azerbaijani jazz mugham has captivated hearts of millions. The musician left behind many works that are still revered by many jazz lovers across the world.

The jazz musician composed numerous jazz compositions, including fugues, preludes, ballads and scherzos, many of them written in the 1970s. In total, Vagif Mustafazade released eight albums which gained a massive success among music lovers.

His works and performance were praised by internationally known leading world musicians, such as Willis Conover and B.B. King. Once when King shared the same stage with Mustafazade, he heard him playing the blues piano and said that nobody could play the blues like him, saying: "People call me the king of the blues, but if I could play the piano like you do, I would call myself God".

Aziza Mustafazade, the daughter of legendary jazzman, continued her father's footsteps. After spectacular concert at Queen Elizabeth Hall, she was named "The Queen of Jazz". Today she successfully performs at the best world stages.

