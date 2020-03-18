By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has issued instructions to heads of central and local executive authorities and government agencies in a bid to ramp up measures in fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The instructions urge the relevant agencies to embrace remote working when possible and to avoid holding meetings in-person. In the instructions published in the official website of the Operation Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on March 17, Ali Asadov also urged the government agencies to receive citizens’ applications only via phone or internet and to render mobile services to citizens when possible.

Other instructions include: