18 March 2020 13:05 (UTC+04:00)
By Aisha Jabbarova
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has issued instructions to heads of central and local executive authorities and government agencies in a bid to ramp up measures in fight against the spread of coronavirus in the country.
The instructions urge the relevant agencies to embrace remote working when possible and to avoid holding meetings in-person. In the instructions published in the official website of the Operation Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on March 17, Ali Asadov also urged the government agencies to receive citizens’ applications only via phone or internet and to render mobile services to citizens when possible.
Other instructions include:
- To apply preferential terms to employees aged above 60 and women employees who have underage children under their care.
- To ban employees from going to work if they or any of their family members have flu, cold, fatigue or similar symptoms.
- To suspend business trips except in cases of special necessity. In cases of special necessity, to obtain the operational headquarter’s consent for the business trip.
- To limit employees’ personal visits to foreign countries
- To encourage employees to have social responsibility, to avoid contact with other people without special needs, and take every precautionary measure that can help prevent the spread of the virus.
- The foregoing provisions do not apply to law enforcement and military authorities, to public facilities and livelihoods, to enterprises operating in a continuous regime, to health or other health care providers.