By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service and Military Prosecutor’s Office have revealed the weapons and other processions left by the Armenian sabotage group that killed an Azerbaijani border guard during Armenian infiltration attempt on the border Gazakh district on February 24.

“The investigation revealed 100-bullet ribbon for PK machine gun, one unit of unexploded RQ-42 hand grenade, 66 cartridge-cases of 7.62 mm, food bag of intelligence-diversion group (tinned food, individual water reserve, bakery products) that the enemy used at the time of the armed raid nearby the border point where the incident occurred, and left behind themselves while retreating,” the State Border Service and Military Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement published on March 2.

Investigators have “determined that the adversary’s diversion group sabotaged the ceasefire regime by attacking for the purpose of deliberately killing our military servicemen and occupying the border point,” the statement reads. Investigation-operation measures are underway into incident.

The joint statement recalls that the Armenian armed forces’ divisions, located nearby Koti village of the Noyemberyan district, made an attempt of division to the border point of State Border Service in Qushci Ayrim village of Gazakh district at 7:00, 24 February, 2020, using grenade launchers and large-caliber weapons. “The attempt of division made by Armenian armed forces was thwarted, and the adversary was forced to retreat suffering serious combat losses,” the statement reads.

State Border Service and Military Prosecutor emphasizes that a criminal case has been launched into the killing of the State Border Service’s soldier Ibrahim Valiyev protecting internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

The fallen border guard has been awarded posthumously for the distinguished service in the military. Other border guards involved in thwarting the Armenian infiltration attempt have been awarded with medal, valuable present and honorary degrees with the orders of the chief of State Border Service.

Furthermore, it is stated in the joint statement that Armenia has intensified sabotage attempts on the line of contact of the troops.

On 1 March, the border points, located nearby Khanliglar and Qushci Ayrim villages of the Gazakh district, of the “Gazakh” separate border division of the State Border Service’s Border Troops were intensively shot by the large-caliber weapons, the enemy's fighting positions were silenced by response fire.

“We inform that taking all necessary measures will be ensured to thwart all provocative actions of the Armenian side in the frontline and punish the guilty persons for every and each of crime committed by bringing them to criminal responsibility,” the statement concludes.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani State Border Service reported the killing of one and the wounding of another Armenian saboteur during the operation.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz