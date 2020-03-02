President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the newly-built park where the statue of Shah Ismayil Khatai was moved.

President Aliyev arrived at the newly-built park next to the Central Hospital of Oil Workers where the statue of Shah Ismayil Khatai was relocated.

The president laid flowers at the statue.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov informed the president of the work done there.

All necessary conditions for recreation of residents were created in the park. The benches were installed, the landscaping work was carried out here.

The pedestal of the statue was also renovated.

Chairman of the Board of Baku Transport Agency Vusal Karimli informed the president of the road and transport infrastructure in the area.

President Aliyev gave his instructions to improve the new road and transport infrastructure.

---

