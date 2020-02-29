By Trend

Due to the current epidemiological situation, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC is applying a number of restrictions to flights to/from Iran, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Airlines.

Starting from February 29, only citizens of Azerbaijan will be allowed on Tehran-Baku flights performed by low-cost airline Buta Airways and only citizens of Iran on Baku-Tehran flights.

Passengers who do not fall under the above criteria will be able to return air tickets at the place of purchase and in case of online booking via the official website - contact airline’s 24/7 customer service: callcenter@butaairways.az.

As previously reported, the relevant structures of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport together with the State Customs Committee and the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan have strengthened the sanitary quarantine control on flights arriving from Iran, additional measures have been taken in this direction.

---

