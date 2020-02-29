By Trend

Despite the spread of the coronavirus in Iran, Azerbaijani citizens continue to visit this country, a member of the operational headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing for media representatives in connection with the coronavirus, Trend reports February 28.

“There are still cases when Azerbaijani citizens visit Iran, and upon returning, they try to evade the checks,” Garayeva noted. “They must understand that these checks are carried out in order to ensure their safety and health. Effectiveness of the work done depends not only on us, but citizens should also help us in this matter.”

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 380 people have been infected, 34 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The death rate from the coronavirus in Iran is higher than in other countries where the infection has spread. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on February 19.

---

