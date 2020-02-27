By Trend

Reports regarding the alleged closure of the border checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Georgia state border are not true, Azerbaijan's State Border Service told Trend.

There are currently no restrictions on crossing the border.

"So far, no decisions have been made on the matter. If such a decision is made, the public will be informed," the Border Service said.

The first case of coronavirus infection was detected in Georgia on Feb. 27. The virus was detected in a Georgian citizen who was returning from Iran to Georgia via Azerbaijan. Currently, his condition is assessed as stable. During the investigation, footage on this person's passage via customs control was checked and it was established that during the check at the Astara customs checkpoint on Iran-Azerbaijan state border, his body temperature was normal and there were no signs of health issues that could cause suspicion of infection.

Presently, all necessary measures are being taken. All persons, who were in contact with Georgian citizen, including customs officers, border guards and medical workers, have been identified and they are under medical supervision.

