By Trend

In connection with the parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9, protocols of all polling stations on 125 constituencies have been submitted to Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports.

The relevant information has been posted on the CEC website.

Thus, data on protocols from 5,573 polling stations of 125 constituencies have been released. Preliminary results and leading candidates have become known.

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9. Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections. The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

As many as 5,426 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz