By Trend

Azerbaijan’s government is interested to implement its reforms agenda as early as possible so that the results can be achieved earlier, Editor of Pakistan in the World magazine Tazeen Akhtar told Trend.

Akhtar arrived in Azerbaijan as a member of journalists' delegation from Pakistan to cover early parliamentary elections in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“We have observed activity of the Central Elections Commission (CEC). CEC has taken all necessary measures that are required to make elections as free and fair as possible and to provide an even playing field to all candidates who are to take part in the election,” Akhtar said.

He said that according to what the delegation have learned from their own observation is that Azerbaijan government is interested to implement the reform agenda as early as possible so that the results can be achieved earlier and reforms benefits can be made public.

“That is the main thinking and the main view of the country’s government and that is why there are early elections,” he said.

He also expressed hope that the elections will go smooth as information about every candidate and every party has been published on the main elections website so that everyone can familiarize themselves with it.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9. There are 125 constituencies in Azerbaijan. Presently, the number of MP candidates is 1,321.

