By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan has been increasing its electricity production in recent years and turning into electricity exporter.

Azerenergy OJSC, Azerbaijan’s largest electric power producer, is currently carrying out reconstruction work at 220- and 110-kilovolt substations, which play an important role in the energy supply of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the company reported.

The 220-kilovolt "Mushfig" substation in the village of Badamdar in the Sabail region and the 110-kilovolt substation "Zabrat" in the village of Zabrat, Sabunchu region are already reconstructed and commissioned.

Reconstruction work has been completed at the 110-kilovolt "Eighth Kilometer" substation, operating since 1968 and the 110-kilovolt substation "Sulfanol" in Sumgait, operating since 1976.

“After the repairs, the 110-kilovolt open type “Dubendi” substation functions as a closed type substation. Due to the fact that the substation was built in 1953, it’s well past its predicted lifetime,” the report said.

Overhaul and reconstruction work is currently underway at the 220-kilovolt "Khirdalan" substation which has been operating since 1953, the 110-kilovolt "Akhmedly” substation which has been operating since 1968, and the the 110-kilovolt "Mashtaga" substation, which has been in operation since 1949.

“Control centers equipped with relay protection, automation and control systems are being built at all substations. As a result of the performed work, the power shortage will be eliminated and reliable operation of the equipment will be ensured,” the report said.

Note that the reconstruction of substations is extremely important to prevent accidents, redirect loads from one substation to another in emergency mode, eliminate losses and, most importantly, provide consumers with better quality electric energy. The work is carried out in a special mode, to provide consumers with uninterrupted energy supply.

Azerbaijan’s electricity production amounted to 24.2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2019. This is 4.3 percent more compared to 2018. Currently, 91.9 percent of electricity in Azerbaijan is produced from traditional sources of energy (natural gas), while 8.1 percent of electricity is produced from renewable sources.

