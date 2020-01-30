By Rasana Gasimova

Two more Russian TV channels - Yuvelirochka and TNV Planet - will be broadcasted via Azerspace-1 satellite starting from February 2020.

Azercosmos signed cooperation agreements with Yuvelirochka channel of the Russian VES-Media company and TNV Planet channel of the Radio and Television Noviy Vek company based in the Republic of Tatarstan, Azercosmos reported on its official website.

The agreement was signed within the framework of the CSTB Telecom & Media 2020 International Exhibition of Television and Telecommunications held in Moscow on January 28-30.

Yuvelirochka is a Russian 24-hour TV channel on jewellery sphere and broadcasts the history of jewellery, advertising of exclusive jewellery, as well as auction programmes in this area.

TNV Planet is a television channel dedicated to the protection of the cultural heritage of Tatarstan. TNV Planet provides news, informative, entertaining, artistic and its production content in the Russian and Tatar languages.

Yulia Averkina, VES-Media Distribution Manager noted that thanks to cooperation with Azercosmos, Yuvelirochka channel will be broadcasted via the Azerspace-1 satellite not only in Russia and the CIS countries, but also in over 30 countries of the world.

“We believe that this channel will be of high interest to Azerbaijani viewers as well. In our turn, we would like to thank our reliable partner Azercosmos for providing us access to global television broadcasting market. We hope for mutually beneficial and long-term cooperation,” she noted.

Azerbaijan’s first satellite, Azerspace-1, was launched into space in 2013 from the Kuru cosmodrome in South America. At present, its service area includes countries of Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa.The income from using the first telecommunications satellite has amounted to $72 million.

On September 25, 2018, Azercosmos launched the new satellite Azerspace-2, from ELA-3 platform in Guiana Space Center located in French Guiana. December 2018, the satellite reached its test orbit on. The new satellite allowes Azercosmos to serve customers from the U.S., the UAE and Tanzania.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz