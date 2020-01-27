By Abdul Kerimkhanov

US News & World Report has included Azerbaijan in its annual ranking of the best 73 countries in world in 2020.

The country took the 61st place among the 73 in the current list of the best countries according to the analysis based on factors such as state power, life quality, cultural influence, business transparency and other characteristics.

The US News complied the report in partnership with BAV Group and the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School by evaluating each country on 65 attributes grouped into nine subrankings.

Ranking leaders are Switzerland, Canada, Japan, Germany and Australia, while Lebanon was placed in the bottom (73rd place).

Of the post-Soviet space countries, Russia ranked highest, securing the 23rd position in the ranking, while Lithuania was in the 59th place. The list also includes Latvia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and Belarus.

Note that Azerbaijan was in the list of best countries of 2019 and ranked 35th in Movers and 45th in Power ranking.

Since the 1990s, Azerbaijan has been significantly improving its economy, tourism, education and healthcare, among other spheres.

According to the World Bank classification of GDP, in 2020 Azerbaijan is expected to become a full member of the group of “countries with high average income” and eliminate its dependence on the export of hydrocarbons, which is the main reason for its belonging to this group at the moment, and to reach the highest positions in the group of “countries with high human development” according to the human development classification of the UN Development Programme.

