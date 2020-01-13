By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Bulgarian Ambassador Nikolay Yankov have discussed military cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed expansion of relations in the military-technical, military-educational spheres, organization of mutual visits, as well as other regional issues of mutual interest, according to the information published on Defense Ministry’s official website.

Speaking about the military-political situation in the region, Hasanov emphasized the continuation of the aggressive policy of Armenia. He stressed that deliberately dragging out the negotiation process by Yerevan has a negative impact on the situation in the region.

In turn, Yankov noted that his country is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas. He emphasized that Bulgaria considers Azerbaijan a friendly country.

Earlier, Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan, Major General Huseyn Makhmudov met with a delegation headed by the Chief of the Department for bilateral cooperation and regional initiatives of the Defense Ministry of Bulgaria, Daniela Grigorova on 13 September 2019.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of regional security, the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation, as well as joint activities to be carried out in the sphere of expanding relations.

It should be noted that First Deputy Defense Minister of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov visited Bulgaria on 11 March 2019 and met with Bulgarian counterpart, General Andrey Botsev.

Botsev noted that Bulgaria attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas, in particular in the military field, while Sadikov pointed to the importance of holding such meetings and expanding mutual ties in strengthening military relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the military, military-technical, military-educational spheres, as well as regional security issues.

