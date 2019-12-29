By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy and foggy weather is expected on December 30. Drizzle will be observed at night and in the morning. East, southeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +5+8 °C at night, +9-12 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +6+8 °C at night, and +9-11 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be above the norm-768 mm. Relative humidity will be 75-85 percent.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the country's regions. However, rain is expected in the eastern areas.

Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3+7 °C at night, +9-14 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will range from -1 to +4 °C, +4-9 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz