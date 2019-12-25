By Laman Ismayilova

A play “The Oath has been successfully premiered by Esa Theater.

The play was staged on the basis of motifs of J.B. Molière’s work “The Miser” with the support of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the premiere of the play, held at the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theatre.

Before the premiere, Leyla Aliyeva viewed a new book – “The Light Penetrating Dark”, comprised of poems written by visually disabled people, jointly prepared by the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population and the Regional Legal and Economic Enlightenment Public Association.

She also met with visually disabled people whose poems were published in this book.

The projects “The Talking Book” and “The Talking Colour”, aiming to provide support for the integration of people with visual dysfunction into the society, were also showcased as part of the event.

Leyla Aliyeva was also presented a disk comprised of songs performed by visually disabled people.

Next, the song “By my heart’s eye”, composed by Nurana Jabbarly to the poem by Leyla Aliyeva, dedicated to visually disabled people, supported by the ministry, was performed by talented singer, visually disabled Narmin Aliyeva.

At the book presentation, the Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev stressed that the increasing opportunities for rehabilitation and integration of persons with disabilities into society is a result of successful social policy of President Ilham Aliyev.

He said that the projects and initiatives of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva play an important role in the implementation of policies in

this area.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva makes a valuable contribution to recognizing the abilities of people with disabilities in society. She always takes special care of people with disabilities, their social rehabilitation and social integration.

Leyla Aliyeva often visits social institutions and supports measures to increase attention and care for these people, as well as work to recognize their creative potential in society.

The Minister brought to attention that in the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population and the ESA Theater, which is the first inclusive theater in Azerbaijan, the play “The Blue Bird” was premiered last December.

A 278-page album “Disability is not a defect” was also presented last year as a project of the Ministry.

The work was published in Azerbaijani and English. It is the first edition, which tells about talented residents of social institutions.

In addition, Nasimi enterprise was presented to the audience as part of the Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan this October.

The book “The Light Penetrating Dark” consisting of verses of persons with visual disabilities, is also another project in this area.

The book contains up to 100 poems of 18 poets with limited vision. The main purpose of its presentation is to support and popularize the creativity of people with visual impairments.

The Ministry will also support the publication of a collection of short stories by people with visual impairments as a regular project.

In her speech, MP Ganira Pashayeva noted the importance of projects implemented to support the integration of people with visual disabilities into society, their creative potential and future successes.

The play “The Oath” was then presented to the audience. Nine out of fourteen actors participating in the play with the production director being Nihad Gulamzadeh, music director Nijat Gulam, director for the stage and dresses Victoria Lerman, are people with disabilities.

The spectators watched the work “The Miser” from a completely new angle. The play basically accentuates and criticizes the cases where, Garpagon, the main character of the comedy “The Miser”, gives preference to his profit and personal ambition in the relations with people, rather than his personal qualities and miserliness, which causes disgust.

Staged on modern bases, running for an hour, the dramatic comedy “The Oath” kept the viewer in suspense.

