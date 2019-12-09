By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC, which is the sole satellite operator in the South Caucasus, has signed an agreement with Russian Satellite Communications Company (RSCC) on cooperation in the field of satellite communications and broadcasting services.

The agreement was signed as part of the International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition Bakutel-2019 held in Baku on December 3-6, local media reports.

It provides for creation and development of satellite communications and broadcasting networks for a variety of economic and public administration sectors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa as well as in Russia and Azerbaijan. It is planned to use the potential of space satellites Azerspace 1, Azerspace 2, as well as RSCC’s Express AM series satellites.

The Russian and Azerbaijani satellite operators have unique experience in implementing satellite projects aimed at setting up corporate communications networks, trunk internet access channels, regional TV broadcasting, as well as operating mobile objects on land, at sea, and in the air.

Collaborative project efforts will allow the two companies to strengthen their presence in the regions of the Eurasian and African continents and to secure the broadest possible coverage of vertical markets for satellite communications and broadcasting services.

The agreement was signed by RSCC’s Deputy Director General – Head of the Business Development Kseniya Drozdova and Azercosmos Deputy Chairman Rovshan Rustamov.

Kseniya Drozdova noted that the agreement was a continuation of efforts to strengthen trade and economic relations between the two countries.

“Our partnership goes well beyond purely regional cooperation in the Caspian Region. RSCC and Azercosmos have been successfully working for many years in the markets of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Joint efforts of the two national satellite operators also open up the potential for a new page in Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation as joint export application for foreign consumers,” she said.

Yolchu Gasanov noted that Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate equally well through their public and private entities based on the principles of mutually beneficial cooperation and strategic partnership. He added that the cooperation will allow serving more customers from the public and private sectors.

“Azercosmos is privileged to cooperate with Russian Satellite Communications Company, which is ranked among the Top 10 global satellite operators in orbiting and frequency bandwidth. We believe that mutually beneficial cooperation between Azercosmos and RSCC will further evolve for the benefit of our entities,” he said.

Azercosmos is Azerbaijan’s first ever satellite, which launched Azerspace-1 on February 8, 2013. With its high-skilled personnel and advanced technical capacity, Azercosmos has succeeded in becoming one of the driving forces of the ICT sector both in the country and region during the short period since its inception.

Azerbaijan is a member of space satellite club with three satellites, long-term space industry development programs and infrastructure and strengthens its position in the global space industry market.

Recently, the country won the right to host the International Astronautical Congress in 2022.

