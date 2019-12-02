By Trend

Members of Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan have appealed to President Ilham Aliyev requesting the parliament’s dissolution and call early parliamentary elections.

During the plenary meeting of the parliament held on Dec.2, deputy chairperson Bahar Muradova read out the draft decision of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on appealing to President Ilham Aliyev on dissolving the parliament and calling early parliamentary election, Trend reports.

