International Gala entitled "The Invincible" has been solemnly held in Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee (NPC), the event marked the 30th anniversary of International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

Founded on 22 September 1989 in Germany, its mission is to enable Paralympic athletes to achieve sporting excellence and inspire and excite the world.

Furthermore, the IPC aims to promote the Paralympic values and to create sport opportunities for all persons with a disability, from beginner to elite level.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, the IPC representatives, as well as members of Azerbaijan’s sport community attended the gala evening.

Participants in the event included second president of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Sir Philip Craven, honorary Vice-President of the British Paralympic Association Tony Sainsbury, two-time Paralympic champion of Azerbaijan Ilham Zakiyev, Paralympic judo legend Oleg Kretsul and Ambassador Muniba Mazari who is Pakistan's first female Goodwill Ambassador to promote gender equality and empowerment of women.

In her speech, Tamam Bayatli, BP-Azerbaijan Communications Manager, stressed that the company attaches great importance to the values ​​of social responsibility in the countries in which it operates. She said that BP is a partner of the National Olympic Committee and the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee.

Secretary General of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee Kamal Mammadov addressed the event.

"The inexhaustible positivity is truly the most important thing in life. Only love can bring a person back to life and contribute to his success," he said.

First, the participants viewed photographs captured by photojournalist of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Ilgar Jafarov. The photographs reflected the successes of Azerbaijani parolympians.

The logo of the "Invincible" was also presented at the event. Simple at first glance, the logo reflects the Paralympic spirit. The torch in the center of the logo represents abilities and a triumphant spirit.

Flame tongues are painted in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag. At the bottom, there is a "Spirit in Motion", a symbol of the International Paralympic Committee.

The logo in the shape of a heart also embodies a lifestyle that reflects a successful and dynamic life.

Moreover, the event featured presentations covering the real life stories of people with physical disabilities. The audience heard narration of stories of people who made achievements despite their physical limitations.

At the event, Makhmud Safarov, who posts vines in the genre of gestures, presented the play "The World of Makhmud." His presentation was dedicated to people who achieved success.

At the end of the event, Leyla Aliyeva and other participants painted "Invincible" placards with sparkles.

